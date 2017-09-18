Eskaton hosts free fall prevention educational workshop for seniors in Nevada County

A free educational workshop for older adults to help improve balance and reduce the risk of falling will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Eskaton Village, located at 625 Eskaton Circle in Grass Valley. This event coincides with the National Council on Aging's 10th annual Falls Prevention Awareness Day which will be observed on Sept. 22, the first day of fall.

The one-hour event is free to the public and will include a viewing of the never-before-seen "Before the Fall," a KVIE documentary about fall prevention and recovery. Attendees will view a 30-minute film, join the Q&A and receive a 28-page educational workbook filled with checklists and tips.

"Before the Fall: Prevention and Recovery," was produced by Emmy-winning documentarian Karen Christian. From concept to interviews, she spent nearly six months following up with the older adults in the documentary.

"We were able to see some members of a senior community measure their progress and work at fall prevention efforts over the span of several months," Christian said. "Falling doesn't have to happen to us as we age … a great many falls can be prevented."

Falls are the leading cause of death, injury and hospital admissions among older adults. In the Sacramento region an estimated 51,000 falls are reported each year, each costing roughly $39,000 in medical bills. One of the main factors of falling is limited physical activity. During these events, attendees will be shown simple exercises that can be done at home.

Founded in 1968, Eskaton is now the largest nonprofit community-based organization serving seniors in the greater Sacramento area, providing services and support for nearly 12,000 individuals.