Enter your exhibits in the Harvest Fair at Draft Horse Classic

Entry forms are now being accepted for exhibits in the Harvest Fair, which takes place during the Draft Horse Classic, September 21 through 24, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The deadline to turn in entry forms to enter exhibits is 4 p.m. on September 15. It's free to enter and all exhibitors will receive complimentary tickets to the Friday evening performance of the Draft Horse Classic.

There are more than 100 different categories to choose from, including fruits and vegetables, cobblers, harvest pies, scarecrows, jams, honey, cut flowers, produce characters, and birdhouses. There's also a "Garden Photo Contest" to share the beauty of one's own garden and plants; and an Adult Artistic Corner for those interested in showing off arts and crafts. There's a division for youth and teens, which includes categories like apple face dolls, decoupage, Halloween masks, painted pumpkins, wreaths, table settings and ceramics. A complete description of all Harvest Fair divisions and categories is available online at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.