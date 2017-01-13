Economic forecast discussion in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Members of the public are invited to learn about local economic development as well as national and international market trends at the January 18 dinner meeting of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County at 5:30 p.m. at Summer Thyme’s Bakery in Grass Valley.

The speaker, Mary Owens, is board chair of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council (ERC) and principal/president of investments at Owens Estate & Wealth Strategies Group in Grass Valley.

Owens will describe how, as chair of the ERC, she works closely with its executive director to achieve a vision of creating a Global Center of Excellence in Digital Media in Nevada County. As an investment advisor, tax expert and CPA with more than 30 years experience in the financial services industry, Owens will also outline prospects for the national and international economy in 2017.

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County welcomes working, between-jobs and retired women and men who support equity for women in the workplace and in society at large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli, 213 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley.

Social/networking begins at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $21 per person or $5 for program only. Pre-paid reservations are required for members and guests by Jan. 15. To reserve and for more information on the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.