Eat ice cream, support music Wednesday in public schools

The community is invited to an all-you-can-eat ice cream fundraiser Wednesday to support the young musicians of Nevada Union High School's Instrumental Music Program. NU's talented young people will play a wide variety of music at the event, including pop and jazz, as part of their "Ice Cream Social Concert" from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the high school's multi-purpose room. Admission is $5 per person at the door, and includes ice cream and a broad choice of toppings.

Students need the community's support to receive musical instruction in the public schools. Instrument repair, new instrument purchases, new music, choreography for the color guard, uniform replacement and travel to regional competitions all are paid for entirely by funds raised at this and other band events during the year.

To learn more on how to support music in public schools, or to sponsor a specific instrument purchase, visit http://www.Facebook.com/NUHSBandBoosters or contact NU Band Director Ken Carter at 530-273-4431. Nevada Union High School is located at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley.