Early migration routes subject of presentation | TheUnion.com

“Early American Migration Routes” will be the subject presented by guest speaker Dr. Kathryn Miller Marshall at Tuesday’s meeting of the Nevada County Genealogical Society. The presentation begins at 1 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

Marshall served as the director of the Lodi Family History Center for 16 years and holds a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of California at Berkeley where she taught for many years. She has authored school curriculum and edited history books, written interpretive panels for museum exhibits and created migration map sets. Marshall also provides research expertise as an advisor to the Board of the California Pioneer Heritage Foundation, which builds monuments, provides living history re-enactors at state parks and preserves historical sites in California.

Meetings are free and the public is welcome. Help is available to those who are new to genealogy or have questions. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and a “help table” is available to anyone with questions regarding their research. For more information, contact Maria Brower at 530-272-2119 or email mbrower@nccn.net.