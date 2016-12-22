Drop off a letter to Eddie the Elf | TheUnion.com

While there is no longer a place to go visit Eddie the Elf this Christmas, drop boxes have been placed at four locations where letters or gifts can be left for Eddie — or Santa. All letters to Santa will be delivered via Reindeer Express. Drop off locations include Penny’s Diner, 2072 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley; Valentina’s Bistro, 1041 Sutton Way, Grass Valley; Tess’ Kitchen Store, 115 Mill St., Grass Valley; and Dokimo’s Pharmacy, 737 Zion St., Nevada City. Letters will be collected throughout the week and the boxes will be picked up Christmas Eve. Eddie will be posting the letters on his Facebook page at “Eddie T Elf.” Above, children at Christmas last year visit Eddie the Elf at his cottage on Pasquale Rd. in Nevada City.