Documentary, “Death by China” to screen in Grass Valley

From best-selling author and filmmaker, Peter Navarro, comes "Death by China," a documentary feature that pointedly confronts a critical problem facing America today — its increasingly destructive economic trade relationship with a rapidly rising China. Since China began flooding U.S. markets with illegally subsidized products in 2001, over 50,000 American factories have disappeared, more than 25 million Americans can't find a decent job. America now owes more than $3 trillion to the world's largest totalitarian nation. Through compelling interviews with voices across the political spectrum, "Death by China" asserts that the U.S.-China relationship is broken and must be fixed if the world is going to be a place of peace and prosperity.

"Death By China" will be shown at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 The Open Book (next to Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters), 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. The audience is encouraged to stay for the discussion following the film. Cost is a $6 to $10 suggested donation. Beverages and treats will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Peace & Justice Center's website at ncpeace.org, on Facebook or email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net .