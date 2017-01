Display of quilts through the ages in Auburn | TheUnion.com

Pat McCandless and Karen Lusignan, members of the Foothill Quilters Guild, will present “Not Your Grandmothers Quilt!” on February 3 at the Friends of Auburn Library’s noon program. The duo will provide a history of quilting design and technique through a display of quilts, ranging from vintage to modern. McCandless who develops her own designs, has served as a quilting judge at the West Coast Quilt Judging Academy. The free program is at noon in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada Street in Auburn.