‘Dine 4 a Cause’ at Bistro 221 benefits United Way of Nevada County

United Way of Nevada County's fundraiser, "Dine 4 a Cause," will include both lunch at dinner on Sept. 28 at Bistro 221 in Nevada City. Hours will include 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Owner Melissa Bryant will donate 10 percent of the day's sales to United Way of Nevada County.

Bistro 221 is located at 221 Broad St. and is known for its "comfort food" made with local ingredients whenever possible.

All proceeds of this event go to United Way's Community Impact Fund, which goes toward helping the community in the area of basic needs, including food, shelter and access to health care. United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or visit http://www.uwnc.org. For more information or to make a reservation at Bistro 221, call 530-265-0221 or visit http://www.bistro221nevadacity.com.