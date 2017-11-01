Diabetes self management classes offered in Grass Valley

A six week interactive class for people who have been diagnosed with diabetes is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. weekly from Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. The course will discuss key topics surrounding diabetes self-management, including glucose monitoring, diet, activity, medications, complications, sleep/stress and more. The cost is $60, or $20 for those with Medicare. Classes will be held at Sierra Medical Nutrition, 360 Sierra College Dr., Suite 20 in Grass Valley. To register or find out more, email Janet@SierraMedicalNutrition.com.