Crash snarled traffic in both directions on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

A crash snarled traffic in both directions of Highway 49 south of Grass Valley.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and Upward Way, between McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road.

One lane of traffic remained open in both directions, but traffic was backed up both north and southbound as vehicles approached the scene.

According to the CHP website the road has now been cleared.