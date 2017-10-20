Craft Guild’s ‘Winterfaire’ this weekend at Nevada County Fairgrounds
October 20, 2017
This season, the Craft Guild of Nevada County's 'Winterfaire' will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 21 and 22 in the Main Street Building of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Artisans will be selling quality handmade items, including jewelry, metal work, wood crafts, gourds, fabric and fiber, toys and more. Door prizes, children's activities and a dining area will all be part of the two day event. Admission is $2, but those who bring a canned food item for the Interfaith Food Ministry will be admitted for just $1. For more information, visit http://www.craftguildnevadacounty.org.
