Craft fair at St. Patrick’s benefits local charities

The Catholic Ladies Relief Society's Annual Community Craft Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at St. Patrick's Hall, 235 Chapel St. in Grass Valley. The event will be in two halls — the large hall will feature numerous talented artists and crafters, as well as unique handcrafted items and gifts. The small hall will be filled with gently-used Christmas items and decorations. Proceeds from the small hall will benefit local charity groups such as Anew Day, Inter faith Ministry, Living Well Medical Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, Community Meals and Hospitality House. Refreshments available. For more information, visit Dolores Jones at 530-271-0783.