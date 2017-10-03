County proclaims October to be ‘United Way of Nevada County Campaign Kick-off Month’

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors have once again proclaimed the month of October "United Way of Nevada County campaign kick-off month" in recognition of the start of United Way of Nevada County's 2017 Annual Campaign. The proclamation addresses the vision and work of United Way of Nevada County, which strives to mobilize the "caring power" of the community to improve lives in Nevada County.

"We're honored to receive this proclamation but more importantly, we hope that it serves as an inspiration for our community to get more involved. I invite everyone who works, lives or plays in Nevada County to be a part of improving lives in our community," said Megan Timpany, executive director of United Way of Nevada County. The nonprofit is currently focusing their efforts on the basic needs of the community, specifically in the impact areas of food, access to health care and emergency shelter. Businesses interested in getting involved with the United Way campaign are encouraged to contact the United Way office at 530-274-8111. In the past, this has encouraged employees to give back to the community either to United Way or to a nonprofit of their choice. All monies raised from the United Way campaign for the Community Impact Fund stay local. This year's United Way of Nevada County's campaign theme is "Be the one, make an impact, LIVE UNITED."