Connecting Point gets a new home | TheUnion.com

Connecting Point is on the move. The local organization, which serves consumers and providers of the In-Home Supportive Services program and participants in Nevada County’s CalWORKs program, is moving to 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Services start at the new location beginning January 30.

The new office, formerly the home of Nevada County’s Child Protective Services and Children’s Behavioral Health program, has been renovated to meet the needs of its new occupants. “We hold classes and trainings for our customers and the public,” said Connecting Point Executive Director Ann Guerra. “We completely changed the space to make it work for us. We want it to be very warm and welcoming for the public.”

The building is owned by the County of Nevada and is dedicated to the memory of Laura Wilcox. Connecting Point plans to hold an open house in early March. “We want to throw our doors open to the community and share more about who we are and what we do,” said Guerra. “We’re excited to have the space to do that.”

Connecting Point’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about Connecting Point’s services, visit http://www.connectinpoint.org or call 530-274-5601.