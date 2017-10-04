Congressman Tom McClintock to speak to Nevada County Republican Women

Congressman Tom McClintock, U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District, will be the key note speaker at the Nevada County Republican Women Federated's meeting on Oct. 17 at Alta Sierra Country Club.

McClintock represents California's gold country and Sierra Nevada in a district that stretches from Lake Tahoe through Yosemite Valley on to Kings Canyon, and parts of Sacramento and Fresno. He is a member of the House Budget Committee and senior member of the House Natural Resources Committee, where he chairs the Subcommittee on Federal Lands, as well as serving on the Subcommittee on Water and Power. NCRWF meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month, September through June at Alta Sierra Country Club. Social hours begin at 11:30 a.m. and meetings start at noon.

For more questions about meetings or to make a reservation for the October 17 luncheon, call Judy at 530-271-5794. Information about membership can be answered by calling 530-263-2672. For more information about NCRWF, email NCRWF@reagan.com or visit http://www.nevadacountyrwf.org.