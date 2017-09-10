Community Recovery Resources hosts ‘CoRRecovery Fest’ in Grass Valley to celebrate life, recovery, Community and unity
September 10, 2017
Members of the community are invited to celebrate National Recovery Month at the "CoRRecovery Fest" on Sept. 22, sponsored by Community Recovery Resources in Grass Valley. The free event will include information about Community Recovery Resources' programs, guided tours of the CoRR campus, the return of a dunk tank, rock painting with "Recovery Rocks," a snow-cone vendor, bake sale, face painting, resource booths, Unity Circle, live music by J. Ross Parrelli and more.
The "CoRRecovery Fest" will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Community Recovery Resources, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. Every September, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) sponsors National Recovery Month to increase awareness of behavioral health conditions and support those in recovery. This celebration promotes the message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can, and do, recover from mental and substance use disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.corr.us.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
- Saturday food pantry available to ‘working poor’ in Nevada County
- Today an opportunity to take The Grandmother Pledge
- Guided barn tours offered at this year’s Draft Horse Classic in Grass Valley
- Interactive ‘Shofar Factory’ brings high holiday traditions to life in Nevada County.
- Nevada County building department discusses tiny house regulations
Trending Sitewide
- Long-standing Nevada County coffee house gets new owners
- Miss California, Grass Valley’s own Jillian Smith, to compete for Miss America
- Nevada County prosecutors: Carlee D’Arata pleads no contest to gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated
- Nevada County Sheriff’s Office raids numerous large pot grows
- Puppy injured during Grass Valley chase involving stolen truck