Community Recovery Resources hosts ‘CoRRecovery Fest’ in Grass Valley to celebrate life, recovery, Community and unity

Members of the community are invited to celebrate National Recovery Month at the "CoRRecovery Fest" on Sept. 22, sponsored by Community Recovery Resources in Grass Valley. The free event will include information about Community Recovery Resources' programs, guided tours of the CoRR campus, the return of a dunk tank, rock painting with "Recovery Rocks," a snow-cone vendor, bake sale, face painting, resource booths, Unity Circle, live music by J. Ross Parrelli and more.

The "CoRRecovery Fest" will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Community Recovery Resources, 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. Every September, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) sponsors National Recovery Month to increase awareness of behavioral health conditions and support those in recovery. This celebration promotes the message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can, and do, recover from mental and substance use disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.corr.us.