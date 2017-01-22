Club helps Nevada County families at Christmas | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Newcomers Club’s Christmas Families Project for 2016 was a “banner year,” report organizers. Members were able to help 74 local families and 152 children. The program is designed to be a “helping hand up, not a hand out” for families who are working, attending school for new job skills or find themselves in a temporary, negative economic situation. Families are referred to the Newcomers Club by Child Protective Services, Helping Hands Nurturing Center, Women of Worth and the Friendship Club. Thanks to donations by members and the community at large, a record number of children received special gifts this past Christmas season. Special items, including 23 bicycles with helmets and Kindles were provided to some of the children.

The Christmas Families Project was started in 2002 and has since grown from two families and four gift certificates to 74 families. Most of the funds raised came from live and silent auctions. The group has already started planning for the 2017 Christmas season, beginning with an April fashion show, scheduled for April 26 at the Foothills Event Center. For further information, call Barbara at 530-477-1404 or Stacey at 530-274-7712.