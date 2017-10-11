Civil rights pioneer to speak in Grass Valley

Members of the public are invited to hear civil rights activist and retired business attorney and mediator Rosemary Metrailer speak at the dinner meeting of Business & Professional Women of Nevada County on Oct. 18 at Summer Thyme's Bakery in Grass Valley.

Metrailer, a long-time Nevada County resident, won national attention in 1984 when she successfully sued the Rev. Jerry Falwell in a case involving homophobic statements he made against the gay and lesbian community. She used the money awarded in the case to help found what is now the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Another big win was a class-action "Rosie the Riveter" lawsuit on behalf of female civilian instrument mechanics at McClellan Air Force Base who were systematically denied promotions, affecting what they received in retirement. After paying for their legal representation by holding bake sales, the women eventually received back pay and upgraded retirement benefits.

Metrailer was the subject of the first full-length "Legends of Courage" documentary that has screened recently in Sacramento. A trailer for the film is at https://vimeo.com/167789853. She graduated from Wellesley College and received her law degree from the University of California, Davis.

Business and Professional Women of Nevada County meetings are the third Wednesday of every month at Summer Thyme's Bakery & Deli, 213 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley.

Social/networking begins at 5:30 p.m.; dinner 6 p.m. Dinner is $21 per person or $5 for program only. Pre-paid reservations are required for members and guests by Oct. 15. To make a reservation and learn more about the organization, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.