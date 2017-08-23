Chicago Park free ‘e-waste’ event Saturday

Chicago Park School and Chicago Park 4-H will be hosting a free e-waste event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised from old televisions, computers and copiers will go toward student projects. Donors can drive into the parking lot of Chicago Park School, and members of the 4-H Club will unload items directly from their vehicles. Acceptable e-waste items include televisions, monitors, personal computers, keyboards, digital cameras, fax machines, printers, toasters and vacuum cleaners with the dust bags removed. The group cannot accept large appliances, water heaters, microwaves, lighting fixtures, irons, wooden speakers or light bulbs. For more information, contact Jenna Cross at 530-277-1627.