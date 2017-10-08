Check out the High School Hangout in Grass Valley

Nevada County teens are encouraged to take advantage of The High School Hangout, a Grass Valley after school program that is free for high school students. Located in the old sanctuary at Grace Lutheran Church next to Nevada Union High School, the Hangout is open during the school year from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, whenever school is in full-day session. Snacks and drinks are available to students, with more substantial food choices offered several times a month. The Hangout has been open to students for the past nine years, with its primary funding coming from parishioners of Grace

Lutheran Church. While the director is an employee of the church, religion is never pushed upon students. This past school year, the Hangout had over 4,300 student visits despite all the rain, snow and cancellations, with 181 high school students signed up. The Hangout is free for the students, who will receive refreshments, tutoring and a safe after-school venue where they can study, socialize, and/or enjoy various forms of entertainment, including pool tables, air hockey, foosball, ping-pong, a PS3, and a Wii game system. Wish list items include a new video game system, new video, board or card games or simply tax-deductible donations to help defray costs. This school year the motto is, "You Belong Here." To learn more or make a donation, call Grace Lutheran Church at 530-273-7043 and ask for Deaconess Elizabeth Froh or email deaconess@gracelutherangv.org. The Hangout is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hangoutgv.