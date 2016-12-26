Cats avoid abandonment and/or euthanasia thanks to Nevada County Peeps | TheUnion.com

Patti Galle of Nevada County Pets of the Homeless recently received a desperate plea from a woman in Willows regarding her seven unaltered cats. Within two days Galle had organized transportation for all seven cats and a spay/neuter party at For the Love of Pets Veterinary Hospital in Grass Valley.

Unaltered cats can multiply rapidly, as the Willows woman quickly discovered. Two cats turned into seven cats, and without the funds to curtail the problem, she reached out to her local agencies for solutions.

“The Glenn County Animal Control offered to trap the cats for her for $150,” Galle said, “but once trapped she would have to euthanize or abandon them because she didn’t have the finances to alter all seven and Glenn County doesn’t have the same proactive programs as Nevada County. She found our number and called Nevada County Pets of the Homeless and we rallied to help.”

Tapping the heavily burdened Nevada County animal programs to help financially wasn’t an option, so Galle called on her Nevada County Peeps Facebook followers to help, and she soon had a volunteer driver, a vet willing to donate time and services and people lining up to adopt the cats. Ultimately four trips were made to Willows to transport the cats to For The Love of Pets (FTLOP) where they were either spayed or neutered. All in all, Nevada County Pets of the Homeless covered $100 in gas and vaccines for the cats while Rob Avery, DVM and owner of FTLOP donated the surgeries. From the first call to surgery the process took 10 days.

“We’ve been working closely with Nevada County Pets of the Homeless for two years now,” said Avery. “Patti is making a huge impact on the lives of the homeless, their pets and our community, so I’m happy to extend a helping hand and further her cause.”

For the Love of Pets Veterinary Hospital is a privately owned companion animal hospital in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.fortheloveofpetsvet.com.