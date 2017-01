Butterfly dress on display in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Nevada County artist Patti Galle’s “butterfly dress,” covered completely with thousands of paper butterflies — with shoes to match — took nearly a year to create. The dress is on display at La Gastronomia on Main St. in Grass Valley, across from City Hall, until the end of February. It will then move to Solstice in Nevada City, where it will be on display for the months of March and April.

“Alexander McQueen is my inspiration and I love fashion art,” said Galle. “One of my goals is to go to the Fashion Museum at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, orchestrated by Anna Wintour. I can spend hours just enjoying what people have done with fashion to make beautiful art.”

The dress will eventually be donated to Woman of Worth for display, said Galle, as the butterfly is their symbol for change and hope.