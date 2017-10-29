Book sale benefitting United Way of Nevada County extended to Nov. 9

Nevada County is holding its 22nd annual Book Sale at the Eric Rood Administrative Center Lobby, located at 950 Maidu Ave in Nevada City. Many more books have been donated over the last few weeks, and the sale has been extended to run until November 9. All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County. Prices range from 50 cents for children's books to $2 for hard back books. The sale is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Book categories include children's, cookbooks, fiction and nonfiction. For more information, call Lelia Loomis at 530-265-1498 or email lelia.loomis@co.nevada.ca.us.

The United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. To that end, their service priority is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs for: food, emergency shelter, and access to healthcare. More information can be found at http://www.uwnc.org

Source: United Way of Nevada County