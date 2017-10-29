Book sale benefitting United Way of Nevada County extended to Nov. 9
October 29, 2017
Nevada County is holding its 22nd annual Book Sale at the Eric Rood Administrative Center Lobby, located at 950 Maidu Ave in Nevada City. Many more books have been donated over the last few weeks, and the sale has been extended to run until November 9. All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County. Prices range from 50 cents for children's books to $2 for hard back books. The sale is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Book categories include children's, cookbooks, fiction and nonfiction. For more information, call Lelia Loomis at 530-265-1498 or email lelia.loomis@co.nevada.ca.us.
The United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. To that end, their service priority is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs for: food, emergency shelter, and access to healthcare. More information can be found at http://www.uwnc.org
Source: United Way of Nevada County
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Penn Valley Dollar General OK’d; Alta Sierra, Rough and Ready denied
- Nevada County carjacker sentenced after judge upholds plea deal
- Penn Valley man arrested in connection with honey oil lab
- The bride and the brigand: She was en route to Grass Valley to marry a man sight unseen, when robbers struck the stage
- Tax structure outlined for medical cannabis in Nevada City