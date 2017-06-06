Book club turns the conversation from fear to hope | TheUnion.com

The public is invited to join in a discussion of the book, "Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses and Citizens Can Save the Planet," by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on June 26 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Carl Pope, as former director of the Sierra Club, set out to write a climate change book based on possibilities rather than doom. He and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have laid out a practical path for communities ready to work toward a sustainable future. This path has attracted increasing support among businesses, government entities and advocacy groups at the local and regional levels, especially with the crumbling of national support for participation in the Paris accords, which drew on international cooperation among all but two of the world's nations (Syria and Nicaragua). This book features practical, nonconfrontational approaches to moving beyond fear or frustration and contributing to proactive change, starting where you live.

Spiritual Book Club presentations and discussions are hosted by the Baha'i Community of Nevada County to benefit the community. The group is currently exploring the ethical aspects of sustainable development. The public is invited to attend free of charge. Light refreshments will be served.