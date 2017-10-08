‘Blessing of the Animals’ set for Oct. 15 in Grass Valley

Pheasants, farm stock, fish and furry creatures great and small will be welcomed at a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Humans may attend if accompanied by a responsible pet. This free event commemorates St. Francis of Assisi, the 13th-century Italian "playboy" who accepted God's call to selfless love and service. Francis believed all nature mirrored the divine. Legend holds that he fed starving bees in the winter and calmed a marauding wolf, brokering a deal between terrified villagers and the hungry canine, according to "Little Flowers of St. Francis," an early hagiography. For more information on the event, visit the website or call Peace Lutheran Church at 530-273-9631.