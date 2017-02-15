BIRTHS: FEB. 9-10, 2017 | TheUnion.com

BIRTHS: FEB. 9-10, 2017
February 15, 2017
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Feb. 9
Webber and Clark: A boy was born to Natasha Webber and Richard Clark.
Garcia and Ford: A boy was born to Cassandra Garcia and Nicholas Ford.
Feb. 10
Martinez: A girl was born to Daniella and Alexander Martinez.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: I-80 westbound closed; traffic detoured through Nevada City, Grass Valley
- Paul Matson: Something’s happening here, and it’s not good
- Oroville Dam evacuees make Nevada County Fairgrounds their home
- UPDATE: Evacuees at fairgrounds need packaged and snack foods, blankets, food for small animals
- CHP: Interstate 80 closed; traffic detoured through Grass Valley, Nevada City