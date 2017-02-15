 BIRTHS: FEB. 9-10, 2017 | TheUnion.com

Back to: News Briefs

BIRTHS: FEB. 9-10, 2017

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Feb. 9

Webber and Clark: A boy was born to Natasha Webber and Richard Clark.

Garcia and Ford: A boy was born to Cassandra Garcia and Nicholas Ford.

Feb. 10

Martinez: A girl was born to Daniella and Alexander Martinez.