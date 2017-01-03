Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting grant applications from Nevada County | TheUnion.com

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced Tuesday it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in the area.

Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15 and recipients will be announced on May 1. The Fund will consider applications for grants between $500 and $3,000.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The Foundation supports programs in the arts, languages and sciences for preschool, primary and secondary school-aged children. It occasionally supports programs for adults as well.

More than $374,000 in grants has been awarded since 2008. The Foundation prefers to consider grants for programs instead of strictly for technology. It also prefers organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates The Union and http://www.TheUnion.com. Bessie Minor Swift was mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. Bessie was born in Onaga, Kansas, on June 29, 1887. She was raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and then moved to Blackburn, Missouri, where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse. Phil recalls that the importance of education was reinforced throughout his upbringing not so much through statements or concrete expectations, but more through the example of his mother’s interest in English, reading, history and music.

Nonprofit organizations in the area are encouraged to apply.

For more information, go to http://www.bessieminorswift.org or email grants@bessieminorswift.org.