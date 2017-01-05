Bear Yuba Land Trust and Folk Trails Hiking Club launch 52 Hike Challenge | TheUnion.com

Inspired by the 52 Hike Challenge, Bear Yuba Land Trust and Folk Trails Hiking Club are teaming up in 2017 to encourage Nevada County residents to venture outdoors, hit the trail and explore miles of hiking opportunities found in their own backyard.

Started by Karla Amador and Phillip Stinis in 2014, the 52 Hike Challenge has become a global movement inspiring individuals to step outside their comfort zone in order to hike 52 times in one year, or an average of once a week.

Starting January 2017, hikers can sign up for hikes offered by both organizations and/or select hikes on their own. Hikes can range from beginner to advance, one mile to 15-plus miles, flat to several thousands of feet in elevation gain. Hikes can also be repeated more than once.

Lists of hikes offered can be found at: http://www.bylt.org or http://www.FolkTrails.org.