Avery Maier Wins $5,000 in 49er Rotary Duck Race in Nevada City

Avery Maier, 7, of Nevada City, is the $5,000 grand prize winner of the 26th Annual Gold Country Duck Race, held Sunday afternoon on Deer Creek in Nevada City. Avery is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Maier of Nevada City.

The winning ticket matched the number of the racing duck that emerged from a field of several thousand toy ducks to take top honors in annual event, which is held as part of Nevada City's Constitution Day weekend celebration. Winning the $1,000 second prize was local resident Ben Brown, while the $500 third place prize went to bike shop owner and Nevada City mayor Duane Strawser.

The sponsor race was won by The Ridge Golf Course and Event Center in Auburn. Many other cash and merchandise prizes were also awarded.

The Duck Race is sponsored by the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City. The race is the club's largest annual fundraiser, providing financial assistance to numerous school, youth and community groups.