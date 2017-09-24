Avanguardia Wines opens new tasting room with Jim Bair Photography

Avanguardia Wines will celebrate their new tasting room in during a special after-hours evening event with photographer Jim Bair from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 29 at 163 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley. Community members are encouraged to meet the owners and winemakers, Rob and Marilyn Chrisman. Avanguardia is a Nevada County estate grown vintner with many awards from regional judging competitions.

Most recently their Corvina, a dry light red, earned a double gold at the 2017 California State Fair, and also won a "Best of Class of Region" with 98 points. All Avanguardia wines are grown with sustainable vineyard practices and produced in small batches in the European tradition with a balance of acidity, tannins and alcohol. Avanguardia grows 20 varieties of grapes with a focus on proprietary blends crafted from two to six different grape varieties.

A new display of Award-winning scenics by local photographer and world traveler Jim Bair will be highlighted with images ranging from France to Hawaii to Bryce Canyon. A photographer for more than 40 years, Bair's photography was inspired in the 1970s by his travel experiences. While studying with internationally renown photographers, he won his first award for "A Small Town in France" in California state-wide competition. "Going digital" in 2013, enabled a winning streak, including 2nd and 3rd place awards at the California State Fair, 1st, 2nd and 3rd places at the Nevada County Fair, honorable mentions from the Photographic Society of America in international competition, juried acceptance in the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and more. The Sept. 29 opening will feature two complimentary wine tastings and edibles, along with Bair, who will discuss his work and photographs, which are available for purchase. His exhibit will continue during regular tasting room hours, which are noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit http://www.avanguardiawines.com and http://www.jimbair.me.