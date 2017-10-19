 Autumn’s palette in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Autumn’s palette in Nevada County

Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Brilliant fall colors and a hint of blue sky are a welcome sight after weeks of hazy skies due to numerous wildfires.

