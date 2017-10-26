 Autumn fun in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Autumn fun in Grass Valley

Submitted by Tracy Zenor

Preschoolers gilded their pumpkins during the Fall Family Social at Sierra Nevada Children's Services on Oct. 23. The nonprofit organization provides quarterly social events for families in The Learning Center at their Grass Valley office. Bierwagen's Donner Fruit Trail donated 25 pumpkins for the event. To see more photos on Sierra Nevada Children's Services on Facebook.

Go back to article