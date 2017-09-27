Authors devorah major, Alejandro Murguía, and Indigo Moor at The Open Book in Grass Valley

Authors Alejandro Murguía, Indigo Moor and devorah major (who does not capitalize her name), will share the stage at the Open Book to read from their current works at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29. Major is San Francisco's third Poet Laureate, an award-winning poet, fiction writer, creative non-fiction writer, performer, editor, and part-time senior adjunct professor at California College of the Arts. Her novel, "An Open Weave," was awarded the First Novelist Award by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association, and her book, "Brown Glass Windows" was also released to critical acclaim.

Murguía is the author of two American Book Award winning short-story collections, "Southern Front" and "This War Called Love." His non-fiction book, "The Medicine of Memory" highlights the Mission District in the 1970s during the Nicaraguan Solidarity movement. He is a renowned poet, and is San Francisco's sixth Poet Laureate and the first Latino to hold this position.

Moor, the current Poet Laureate of Sacramento, is an accomplished poet and playwright. He will be reading from his newly published "In the Room of Thirsts and Hungers," an epistolary collection of conversations between actor-singer-activist Paul Robeson and fictional Shakespeare character Othello. His first collection, "Tap-Root," was published as part of Main Street Rag's Editor's Select Poetry Series. His second, "Through the Stonecutter's Window," won Northwestern University Press's Cave Canem prize.

The Open Book is co-sponsoring this event with Sierra Writers and KVMR. Tickets are $10 tickets and are available at tinyurl.com/poetsgv or at the door. Wine and air-conditioning will be available during the event.