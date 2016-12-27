Auburn’s ‘Silver Screen’ series winks at small towns and hero-worship | TheUnion.com

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Jan. 7 with the sly comedy “Hail the Conquering Hero,” from 1944. Gloomy “Woodrow,” played by Eddie Bracken, buys a round for six Marines on leave. To thank him, they drag him home, claiming he’s a hero.

Woodrow wishes with all his heart that the Marines had taken him. After all, his Marine-hero father, who died the day Woodrow was born, fell in battle during World War II. Isn’t it Woodrow’s turn now?

When real Marines champion his “heroism,” the town goes nuts and greet him with a brass band and speeches. They raise a statue in his honor. Suddenly he’s lying to his mother, his girlfriend — the whole town. What’s a hay fever victim to do — run for mayor?

This movie is shown at noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free. For information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com. The next movie, the 1939 biography “Young Mr. Lincoln” with Henry Fonda, will be shown on Feb. 4.