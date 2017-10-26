Auburn presentation, ‘McClintock Be Gone!’ is free, open to the public

The Auburn Area Democratic Club will hold their November 2 monthly meeting at the General Gomez Arts and Event Center in Auburn, from 7 to 8 p.m. with featured speaker Les Francis, vice chair and campaign manager of Sierra Forward: A Campaign for the Future. The presentation, "McClintock Be Gone!" is free and open to the public.

Sierra Forward's goal is to transform and move foothill communities forward with a renewed spirit of activism, an engagement evident in California's 4th Congressional District. From the suburbs of Sacramento, to the small Gold Rush-era towns of the foothills and rural communities in the High Sierra, voters are looking to the critical election of 2018 as an opportunity to get involved, to register to vote, to listen and learn, to engage and ultimately to vote for change, say organizers.

"Many people look at the 4th district and look at previous election results and conclude that it is an impossible dream for Democrats to consider winning," explains Francis. "But that's not true. A recent survey conducted by Sierra Forward shows that there is a viable path to victory over Representative Tom McClintock in the 4th Congressional district."

Francis has been a Congressional chief of staff, a deputy assistant to the president and deputy White House, chief of staff (Carter), and executive director of both the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He has managed and or consulted on campaigns for every office from city hall to the White House, as well as dozens of ballot measure campaigns in every region of the country.

For more information, visit the Auburn Area Democratic Club's website at http://www.auburndemocrats.com/ or contact Jan Bell of the Auburn Area Democratic Club at b95603@yahoo.com or 530-305-7226.