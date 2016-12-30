Annual community fitness day in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

Kiwanis Club of Gold Country is presenting its Fourth Annual Cynthia and Sophie Peterlin Community Fitness Day from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the South Yuba Club in Nevada City. This is the first year Kiwanis will be hosting at the Nevada City site. Offered classes will include spinning, Qigong, Silver Sneakers and Tai Chi. All events will be hosted in the building located to the right side of the main building.

Food and drink will be provided throughout the two and a half hour event with a suggested donation of $15 per person.

All proceeds will go to the children’s Back-to-School Clothes Program, sponsored by Kiwanis in collaboration with Kmart and the Grass Valley School District. I nn August, approximately 65 children will go on a free “shopping” trip through Kmart to purchase school clothes in August. Kiwanis also provides a backpack with school supplies. The cost to sponsor a child for the Back-to-School event is $125. If interested, please write a check to Gold Country Education and Youth Benefits Foundation. Donors can either bring a check to the Community Fitness event or mail to: Gold Country Kiwanis, P.O. Box 721, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

All community members are invited to participate in the fitness day to honor Cynthia and Sophie — who were killed by a drunk boat driver — as well as support Kiwanis’ efforts to help the children in the community and throughout the world.

The South Yuba Club is located at 555 Searls Ave. in Nevada City. Spin classes are scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Qigong will be from 4:30 to 5 p.m., Silver Sneakers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and Tai Chi from 5:30 to 6 p.m.