 Annual classic truck and 4×4 show coming to Nevada County Fairgrounds in October | TheUnion.com

Annual classic truck and 4×4 show coming to Nevada County Fairgrounds in October

Submitted by Jeff Ismail
Submitted by Jeff Ismail |

A classic truck and 4x4 show, highlighting International Harvester vehicles â including Scouts, Pick-ups, Travelalls and a few tractors â is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Community members are invited to Gate 4 for the 11th Annual IH Sierra Fall Rallye light truck and Scout show. International Harvester vehicles of the past will be on display, dating back to the 1920âs. IH pickups, Travelalls and many IH Scouts will be at the event â in all conditions, ranging from stock to rusty to fully restored. The family event, hosted by IH Parts America, will include kidsâ games, raffle prizes, catered food and more. For more information, visit http://www.ihsfr.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/IHSFR. Admission and parking are free, and $40 to participate in the vehicle judging and adult/kids games.

A classic truck and 4×4 show, highlighting International Harvester vehicles — including scouts, pick-ups, travelalls and a few tractors — is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Community members are invited to Gate 4 for the 11th Annual IH Sierra Fall Rallye light truck and Scout show. International Harvester vehicles of the past will be on display, dating back to the 1920's. IH pickups, Travelalls and many IH Scouts will be at the event — in all conditions, ranging from stock to rusty to fully restored. The family event, hosted by IH Parts America, will include kids' games, raffle prizes, catered food and more. For more information, visit http://www.ihsfr.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/IHSFR. Admission and parking are free, and $40 to participate in the vehicle judging and adult/kids games.

Go back to article