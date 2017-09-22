Annual classic truck and 4×4 show coming to Nevada County Fairgrounds in October

A classic truck and 4×4 show, highlighting International Harvester vehicles — including scouts, pick-ups, travelalls and a few tractors — is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Community members are invited to Gate 4 for the 11th Annual IH Sierra Fall Rallye light truck and Scout show. International Harvester vehicles of the past will be on display, dating back to the 1920's. IH pickups, Travelalls and many IH Scouts will be at the event — in all conditions, ranging from stock to rusty to fully restored. The family event, hosted by IH Parts America, will include kids' games, raffle prizes, catered food and more. For more information, visit http://www.ihsfr.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/IHSFR. Admission and parking are free, and $40 to participate in the vehicle judging and adult/kids games.