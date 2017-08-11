ACME Robotics raising funds, will screen ‘Generation Startup’ in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

ACME Robotics is proud to present an exclusive screening of the documentary "Generation Startup" at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley. The movie follows six college graduates as they attempt to build tech startups in Detroit. After the movie, the team will have a short presentation with Q&A time about their upcoming season and STEM/robotics in general.

The movie is a fundraiser to help offset costs of the upcoming 2017-2018 robotics competitive season, which starts in early September. The team must sell 55 more pre-sale tickets before August 14 for the event to happen. Tickets are $11 each and a link to buy tickets and view the movie trailer can be found on our website at: http://goacmerobotics.com/movie.

ACME Robotics is comprised of team members from grades 8 through 12 from various schools in the rural Nevada City/Grass Valley area. They operate privately and are completely independent of any school financially; they share our workspace with the high school Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Club.

ACME Robotics competes through an international nonprofit called FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), which administers robotics programs for children in grades K through 12, and they also compete in the NorCal League of the FIRST Tech Challenge. For more information, visit http://www.goacmerobotics.com.