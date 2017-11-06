ACLU speaker in Grass Valley: ‘Defending Civil Liberties under the Trump Administration’

Tessa D'Arcangelew will be the featured speaker at the First Tuesday Educational Forum today, presented each month by the Nevada County Democrats at the Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. D'Arcangelew is the Leadership Development Manager at the ACLU of Northern California where she manages the ACLU chapter and volunteer programs across the region. She will speak about her organization's role in defending civil liberties from attack under the current administration. D'Arcangelew leads the ACLU-NC campaign helping cities and counties adopt ordinances that create mechanisms for transparency, accountability, oversight and meaningful community input with respect to surveillance technology. Several major cities and counties in the Bay Area are currently working to adopt such an ordinance.

In her work with volunteers, D'Arcangelew provides support and connects chapters and grassroots activists to resources within the organization as they pursue community activism, education and participation in state and federal campaigns. She leads efforts to provide activists opportunities to build skills and experience in local organizing and advocacy tactics, creating diverse stories and captivating histories of political engagement.

Prior to joining the ACLU-NC, Ms. D'Arcangelew worked for the Yes on Prop 34 Campaign, a statewide initiative to replace the death penalty with life in prison without the possibility of parole. She also managed a political canvassing office for a range of international aid organizations. In 2008, she worked on President Obama's election campaign in Charlottesville, Virginia and on the campaign of congressional candidate Tom Perriello.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. The program begins with a social period at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and salad will be provided and beverages will be available. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://nevadacountydemocrats.com/ or phone 530-265-3367(265-DEMS).