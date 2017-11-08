A taste of Eastern Europe in Nevada City

Above, Lonna Whipple, playing the Bulgarian gaidulka, will lead the Village Folk Orkestra, joined by Barry Angell (sitting) on tambura and four other musicians when they perform for dancers and listeners alike on Friday at the Fellowship Hall inside the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street in Nevada City.

Music starts at 7:30 after a dance warm-up at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The group is known for its lively music from Eastern Europe, much of it accessible beginning dancers. Czech-American singer George Kreshka will be accompanied by woodwinds, percussion, accordions and more strings. Admission is by donation. For information, call 530-272-4650.