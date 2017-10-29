 A running start | TheUnion.com

A running start

Submitted by Randy Dixon
Submitted by Randy Dixon |

The first race of Nevada County schools' cross country season took place at the Lyman Gilmore Cross Country Invitational on October 25. Above, fourth grade girls take off at the starting line. The Invitational included a total of 21 schools and 496 runners in the fourth through eighth grades.

