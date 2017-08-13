‘A Cup with a Cop’ in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

The next "A Cup with a Cop", event is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 at FoxHound Espresso & Coffee Broaster, 317 Spring St. in Nevada City. As part of the Community Connect Program, Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley and other officers will be on hand to visit with interested community members. In this relaxed, informal setting, Chief Foley and the officers are open to discuss local interests, community concerns, and current events, or just get acquainted.