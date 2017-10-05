A blast from the past: all about unique women — the 60s revolution

The 60s will come alive at the American Association of University Women Nevada County Branch's "All About Unique Women — The 60s Revolution" with era music, fashion, vehicles, nostalgia and more. Held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the historic North Star House, the sixth annual All About Unique Women educational scholarship fundraiser spotlights the unique contributions of women in the 1960s. This year's event features a vintage fashion history showcase, along with 60s music by local trio "Then Again." Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at The Book Seller, SPD Nevada City, Briar Patch, via PayPal on the branch website at http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net. The cost includes Chacewater wine tasting and appetizers along with the afternoon's entertainment. The event benefits the branch's local scholarship program for high school and Sierra College female graduates. Above, from left, AAUW members Janine Martin, Susie Monary-Wilson, Cece Royal, JoAnn Schilling, Sharon O'Hara and Melanie Heckel dress up in 60s-inspired outfits to promote the event.