99 year old attends Nevada County Fair 42 years in a row

Margaret Heywood, 99, has attended the Nevada County Fair for 42 years in a row. Heywood, who now lives in Burbank, drives to Nevada County every year to spend at least three of the five days at the fair. With two of her three children living in Nevada County, the event is a long-standing family tradition, which now includes three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. On the final day, the family always attends the fair's worship service, followed by a cinnamon roll and coffee while enjoying entertainment at the Pine Tree Stage. When asked what's changed after attending the fair for more than four decades, Heywood said the price of admission, which was once 25 cents. However, "The kindness of people and the beauty of the fairgrounds" has always remained the same.