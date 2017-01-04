 News Briefs Grass Valley California | TheUnion.com

News Briefs

Picture perfect scene in Grass Valley

January 4, 2017 — A late night, snow-dusted downtown Grass Valley at the intersection of Mill and East Main streets makes for a picturesque scene.

Grass Valley community dementia forum to be held

January 4, 2017 — Atria Grass Valley and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation will host a “Community Alzheimer’s And Dementia Forum” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the The Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street in Nevada City. The event will be broadcast live by KVMR. […]

January 4, 2017 — Dec. 27 Volheim and Yantis: Tasha May Volheim and Nathaniel Jarred Yantis. Munoz and Pauls: Brittany Kayann Munoz and Lucas Alan Pauls. Dec. 29 Christianson and McKenzie: Cynthia Ann Christianson and Thomas Edward McKenzie. Dec. 30 Da Costa and Costa Souza: Luana Caroline Da Costa […]

Nevada County donation helps families in need

January 4, 2017 — Nevada County Republican Women Federated finished the year with a large cash donation to Interfaith Food Ministry. The donation was collected from the organization’s general membership. Above, from left, Sue Van Son, IFM’s executive director, accepts the donation from Penny Lucas, NCRWF’s Caring for America […]

Nevada City holds its first menorah lighting on New Year’s Eve

January 3, 2017 — People filled Nevada City’s Robinson Plaza to celebrate the county’s first menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on New Year’s Eve.  “It may be cold on the outside, but inside our hearts our warm and glowing” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz in his opening remarks. More than […]

Bessie Minor Swift Foundation accepting grant applications from Nevada County

January 3, 2017 — The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation announced Tuesday it is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in the area. Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through […]

Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 in Grass Valley

January 2, 2017 — Third regional “A Cup with a Cop” scheduled for Jan. 11 Join Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt, and California Highway Patrol Area Commander George Steffenson, along with other officers, during the third […]

Free Grass Valley weight loss program addresses attitude and habits

January 2, 2017 — Prism Nutrition and Lifestyle, a free weight-loss program open to all community members, begins at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. The program’s goal is for participants to form new habits that lead to achieving a healthier weight. This […]

Blending in

January 2, 2017 — A coyote’s winter fur coat serves as perfect camouflage amidst the dry grasses of Penn Valley.

Meeting on DC and Sacramento marches, Democratic Convention

January 2, 2017 — The Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club will host a breakfast meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 at Margarita’s to discuss the Sacramento and Washington, D.C. marches set for Jan. 21. Margarita’s is located at 988 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. RSVP by January 3 […]

Fabulous fungi

January 1, 2017 — Floral like mushrooms have sprung up as a result of Nevada County’s heavy rains.

Name change signals new direction for local organization

January 1, 2017 — The Nevada-Sierra Regional In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority has changed its name to Connecting Point. The organization, which was founded in 2003, is in the midst of a period of growth and change which began with the addition of the 211 Nevada County program in […]

Free yoga class on New Year’s Day

December 30, 2016 — A free “intentional” New Year’s Day yoga class is being offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Grass Valley Yoga. The studio is located at 10052 Alta Sierra Dr. in Grass Valley, at the corner of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Dr. To learn […]

Grass Valley grief support group open to new members

December 30, 2016 — The Nevada County Healing Through Grief Support group will be open to newcomers from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 and Jan 19 at the FREED office, 2059 Nevada City Highway, Suite 104 in Grass Valley. Anyone who has experienced a significant emotional loss, […]

Annual community fitness day in Nevada City

December 30, 2016 — Kiwanis Club of Gold Country is presenting its Fourth Annual Cynthia and Sophie Peterlin Community Fitness Day from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the South Yuba Club in Nevada City. This is the first year Kiwanis will be hosting at the Nevada […]

Nevada City Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Tree Tour’ map and GoFundMe project

December 29, 2016 — The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is updating its popular Tree Tour Map. The original map completed in 2008 provides a walking guide to the trees of Nevada City. This map provides tree species, exact locations and numbered positioning on the sidewalks throughout town of […]

One hundred and counting

December 28, 2016 — Les Beretta, left, will celebrate his 100th birthday on December 31 with his “little” brother Fred, right, who is only 94. The Beretta brothers have lived in Penn Valley since the 1980’s and have been avid anglers in most local fishing holes.

Christmas sunset

December 28, 2016 — A brilliant sky seen through one of Nevada County’s typical oak trees.

Grass Valley residents win after Toys for Tots drive

December 27, 2016 — For the second straight year, the Gold Miners Inn-Holiday Inn Express offered a random drawing for those who donated to Toys for Tots. Grass Valley’s Robin Smith, after donating a train set and Lego set, won a guest room for two. Grass Valley’s Melody Donnenwirth […]

Auburn’s ‘Silver Screen’ series winks at small towns and hero-worship

December 27, 2016 — The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Jan. 7 with the sly comedy “Hail the Conquering Hero,” from 1944. Gloomy “Woodrow,” played by Eddie Bracken, buys a round for six Marines on leave. To thank him, they drag him home, claiming he’s a hero. […]

