211 seeks Nevada County volunteers for tax season

Meet new people, keep your skills sharp and help your community connect as a 211 volunteer.

Each year, 211 Connecting Point partners with AARP to set free "Tax-Aide" appointments for community members with low and middle income. This year 211 is seeking a group of eight to 10 volunteers for the 2018 tax season (January through mid-April).

As a 211 volunteer, you will be part of a dedicated team with a variety of interests and backgrounds. A trip to the watercooler might put you in the path of a rancher, a pilot, a winery owner, a singer who does a killer Bowie impression, an art historian, and many, many dog lovers. If you love talking to people, this job is for you.

Volunteers must be able to communicate clearly and effectively over the phone and provide great customer service to callers. Skill in navigating computer software applications and internet applications is required (if you're an online shopper, you have the skills to answer a 211 call).

Volunteers are needed for four hour shifts, weekdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Training will be provided.

For more information, contact Sheri Stover at 530-274-5601.

Volunteer applications are available at http://www.211connectingpoint.org/opportunities. Please submit your completed application to Sheri Stover by email at sheris@connectingpoint.org or by mail at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.