Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Crash with major injuries south of Higgins Corner

UPDATE at 10:35 a.m.:

Traffic now appears to have completely returned to normal, Caltrans states.

UPDATE at 10:25 a.m.:

The wreck has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal, CHP and Caltrans state. Northbound traffic appeared unaffected. Southbound traffic was slowed from Rincon Way to Sharonjack Road.

UPDATE at 9:30 a.m.:

A tow truck is stuck in traffic at Running M Drive, CHP states. Caltrans shows slowed or stopped southbound traffic from Carriage Drive to the county line. Northbound traffic appears mostly unaffected.

UPDATE at 9:05 a.m.:

CHP states there is one lane open in each direction. Drivers should expect congestion and delays.

Initially posted:

A Wednesday morning wreck on Highway 49, south of Higgins Corner, has blocked southbound traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. at Rincon Way, just north of the Placer County line. Initial reports state a northbound vehicle was pushed into the southbound lanes and collided with another vehicle.

One person described the wreck as a head-on collision. Reports say there are major injuries, CHP states.

At 8:45 a.m. CHP said the southbound lanes were blocked. Officer Reaves Douglas said authorities stopped traffic so a Medevac helicopter could land.

Check back for more updates.