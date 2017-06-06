Nevada County wreck: Both lanes reopened on Highway 49 (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

UPDATE at 5:25 p.m.:

Both lanes of Highway 49 have reopened, though traffic is slow moving, Caltrans states.

UPDATE at 4:30 p.m.:

Authorities say they hope to open one lane on Highway 49 within the hour.

UPDATE at 3:30 p.m.:

CHP has no estimate when Highway 49 will reopen.

UPDATE at 3:15 p.m.:

Two dogs involved in the wreck that initially were loose have been found. They appear to be in good condition, CHP said.

UPDATE at 2:45 p.m.:

CHP says northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 49 in the area of the wreck will remain closed until late tonight, pending an investigation.

Initially posted:

A Tuesday afternoon traffic wreck just south of Grass Valley has blocked both lanes of Highway 49, authorities said.

It’s unknown when the wreck, which happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Golden Chain Motel, 13413 Highway 49, will be cleared.

“The whole road is mostly blocked,” said Officer Greg Tassone, with the California Highway Patrol.

Two recreational vehicles are involved in the crash, and possibly a third vehicle as well, Tassone added.