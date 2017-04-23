Nevada County World Cafe helps community talk about race | TheUnion.com

Nevada County's Racial Literacy group organized its first public event on Thursday, a Racial Literacy World Cafe at the county library. Over 40 community members attended to join in the conversation.

The group, which started in January, is focused on exploring race, privilege and oppression by hosting community conversations, resource-sharing events and storytelling gatherings.

Thursday's event was initiated by Catherine Stifter, and she was joined by Janeen Singer, Mags Yen-Chuan Matthews and Daniela Fernandez­ — all core members of the literacy group.

Some of those core members are trained therapists, but Fernandez said they weren't presenting themselves as any kind of experts at the World Cafe.

"We're just here to provide space so that dialogue can happen," she said.

The World Cafe is a method of communication developed in 1995 by a group of business and academic leaders in Marin County. It involves creating a comfortable environment, typically modeled after a cafe, where participants are split into small groups of four or five to talk over discussion topics among themselves around a table.

Each group conversation lasts about 20 minutes, and once it is finished, each group member moves on to a different table. Every round is prefaced with a question related to the theme or purpose of the World Cafe.

After the small group rounds, any important insights or findings are presented to the large group as a whole — a process called "harvesting the collective intelligence."

At Thursday's Cafe, the Racial Literacy group posed three questions to attendees: Why is race so complicated to talk about? What is your motivation for attending the event? And, what was the first instance you can remember where you had privilege over someone else?

The questions were designed to create messy, uncomfortable conversations and break the barriers of shame and discomfort in order to make progress, said Fernandez.

"We're not trying to solve anything," she said. "We actually want people to leave with more questions."

John Foster, a former Grass Valley police chief who will run for Nevada County Sheriff in 2018, attended the event and said he was impressed by how many people came out.

He said it's important for anyone in a law enforcement role to meet with community members and learn their perspectives and concerns.

"I was there to listen to people's ideas about what is important in regards to issues of race in our community, and what we need to do to ensure more sensitivity to people of color," he said. "There was real compassion and concern in that room."

Looking ahead, the Racial Literacy group hopes to host more World Cafe's, and it is aiming to organize one per month. It is designing an upcoming Facebook page, and invites community members to join in breaking down barriers.

"We learned that there is a collective desire to make Nevada County a place of greater diversity," said Fernandez.

